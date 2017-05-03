Umfrage: Spiele im Stil von "Pokémon Go" sind uninteressant
Obwohl "Pokémon Go" gewaltig gehypt wurde, kommt das dahinterliegende Spielprinzip nicht gut an. Das zeigt eine neue Erhebung.
Das Online-Forschungsinstitut "YouGov" führte im April eine Befragung durch, ob für Gamer ein weiteres Spiel im Stil von "Pokémon Go" interessant wäre. Das Ergebnis: 83 Prozent stimmten mit "Nein".
Bei "Pokémon Go" handelt es sich um eine Smartphone-App, die auf dem Augmented-Reality-Prinzip basiert.
