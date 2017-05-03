SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
03.05.17 16:19 Uhr
Umfrage: Spiele im Stil von "Pokémon Go" sind uninteressant

 

Obwohl "Pokémon Go" gewaltig gehypt wurde, kommt das dahinterliegende Spielprinzip nicht gut an. Das zeigt eine neue Erhebung.

Das Online-Forschungsinstitut "YouGov" führte im April eine Befragung durch, ob für Gamer ein weiteres Spiel im Stil von "Pokémon Go" interessant wäre. Das Ergebnis: 83 Prozent stimmten mit "Nein".

Bei "Pokémon Go" handelt es sich um eine Smartphone-App, die auf dem Augmented-Reality-Prinzip basiert.


WebReporter: blackinmind
Rubrik:   Entertainment
Schlagworte: Umfrage, Stil, Pokémon, Go
Quelle: spielesnacks.de

03.05.2017 19:15 Uhr von 99dimensions
 
Und jetzt kommen bestimmt trotzdem wieder die beleidigten Memmen, die mir vor einem Jahr Minusse gedrückt haben, als ich gemeint habe, das Spiel sei schlecht. Alles wo Pokemon draufsteht muss schliesslich super sein ;)

