30.04.17 22:28 Uhr
 9
 

Deutsche können Kindersex einfach nicht lassen

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).


WebReporter: mnbvffre
Rubrik:   Wirtschaft
Schlagworte: Deutsche, einfach
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

2 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

30.04.2017 22:28 Uhr von mnbvffre
 
+0 | -2
 
tjaaa, deutsche ne? lol
30.04.2017 22:32 Uhr von Olli_Koenigs
 
+0 | -0
 
Fascho, Du bist krank - lass Dich behandeln.
Das habe ich Dir schon mehr als drei Jahren geraten.


"News" ist vom December 10, 2010 ..... Kommt da gleich noch was von 1933, also Deinem geistigen Geburtsjahr?

