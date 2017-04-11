SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
11.04.17 23:23 Uhr
 172
 

Kinderschänder-Rasse: Deutsche vergewaltigen gerne kleine Säuglinge und Babys

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

WebReporter: cvrtzfff
Rubrik:   Entertainment
Schlagworte: Deutsche, Kinderschänder, Rasse
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

2 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
11.04.2017 23:30 Uhr von cvrtzfff
 
+0 | -3
 
schlimm, was die deutschen da machen. deshalb warnen wir in polen kinder vor solchen. wetten, gleich kommen die ganzen nazis, um entweder mich zu beschimpfen oder solche verbrechen wie in der news zu relativieren?

3..2..1.......
Kommentar ansehen
11.04.2017 23:40 Uhr von bingobanga
 
+1 | -1
 
Du bist ein sehr schwaches individuum, solltest mal unbedingt eine Psychologen konsultieren, dafür gibt es bestimmt Medis.

