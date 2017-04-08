SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
08.04.17 00:16 Uhr
 197
 

Deutsche unter Kinderschändern Weltmeister

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

WebReporter: a.wklodttz
Rubrik:   Freizeit
Schlagworte: Deutsche, Weltmeister
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

2 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
08.04.2017 00:27 Uhr von Tuvok_
 
+1 | -0
 
Naaaa wieder deinem Pfleger entwischt du mieses Stück sch.... ?
Kommentar ansehen
08.04.2017 00:49 Uhr von Peter261286
 
+0 | -0
 
Was musst Du für ein trauriges Leben haben das Du ständig diesen Müll postest... Ich wette das Du zu dem Volk gehörst das minderjährige Kinder heiratet und es völlig in Ordnung findest.

