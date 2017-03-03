SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
03.03.17 16:15 Uhr
 223
 

Köterrasse: Wofür sich Deutsche schämen, wenn es bekannt wird

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).


WebReporter: a.mknlm
Rubrik:   Brennpunkte
Schlagworte: Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

2 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
03.03.2017 16:17 Uhr von AbrahamKlein
 
+1 | -0
 
Autor entsorgt in 3....2...1...
Kommentar ansehen
03.03.2017 16:22 Uhr von detluettje
 
+0 | -1
 
Juhuu, es ist Wochenende.

