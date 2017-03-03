SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
Deutsche
03.03.17 16:15 Uhr
 965
 

Köterrasse: Wofür sich Deutsche schämen, wenn es bekannt wird

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

WebReporter: a.mknlm
Rubrik:   Brennpunkte
Schlagworte: Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

8 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

03.03.2017 16:17 Uhr von AbrahamKlein
 
+10 | -2
 
Autor entsorgt in 3....2...1...
03.03.2017 16:22 Uhr von detluettje
 
+5 | -2
 
Juhuu, es ist Wochenende.
03.03.2017 17:23 Uhr von Karl-Paul-Otto
 
+3 | -0
 
Ratet doch mal wer nicht zur Stelle war, als der Herr das Hirn verteilte . . . . Dieser "Autor" ist ein HONK im wahrsten Sinne der Abkürzung.

Und auf die Kö´ - Terrasse darf er auch nicht.
03.03.2017 17:36 Uhr von Putzy98
 
+4 | -0
 
Hurra es ist wieder Wochenende und die Trolle kommen wieder raus.
03.03.2017 18:35 Uhr von Sanspareil
 
+0 | -2
 
Wenn die Erhebung stimmt, weshalb sind Deutsche so schlimm auf Kinder fixiert?
03.03.2017 18:37 Uhr von SpankyHam
 
+0 | -2
 
das frag ich mich auch
03.03.2017 18:55 Uhr von Trallala2
 
+1 | -1
 
LOL, Köterrasse, da hat er aber was neues gelernt ;)
03.03.2017 19:25 Uhr von mace_windu
 
+0 | -1
 
Hey Trollo.

2010? nix aktuelleres gefunden?

