27.02.17 23:13 Uhr
 168
 

Deutsche schämen sich, wenn das über sie bekannt wird

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

WebReporter: dwkmlp
Rubrik:   Politik
Schlagworte: Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

27.02.2017 23:15 Uhr von dwkmlp
 
+0 | -3
 
hitler hatte sex mit seiner 15-jährigen nichte. sie musste auf ihn kacken. deutsche. :)
27.02.2017 23:30 Uhr von BurnedSkin
 
+0 | -0
 
Meine Fresse, Du hast echt kein Leben, oder? Komm, nimm Dir einen Strick. Was erbärmlichers als Dich hab ich echt noch nicht erlebt.

