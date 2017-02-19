SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
BELIEBTESTE NEWS mehr...
MEHR NEWS
WEITERE NEWS
MEHR NEWS
AKTIVITÄTEN    mehr...

19.02.17 18:17 Uhr
 341
 

Studie: Deutsche besonders pervers und fixiert auf Sex mit Kindern

 

Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Schlimme Sache.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).


Videoplayer auf dieser Seite ausblenden
WebReporter: nmgtd
Rubrik:   Brennpunkte
Schlagworte: Sex, Studie, Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Barcelona: 160.000 Demonstranten fordern die Aufnahme von Flüchtlingen
Schon wieder : Deutsche Kartoffel vergewaltigt kleines Baby zu Tode