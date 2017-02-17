SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
17.02.17 20:00 Uhr
 79
 

Die Affinität der Deutschen für Sex mit kleinen Kindern/Babys

 

Schlimme Sache: Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Quelle: seltar.soup.io

17.02.2017 20:13 Uhr von Andrzej.wkl
 
+1 | -1
 
tja, so kennt man diese affen.,.

