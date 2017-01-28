SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
28.01.17 17:15 Uhr
 979
 

Deutsche lieben Baby-Sex

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).


WebReporter: hwa19
Rubrik:   Freizeit
Schlagworte: Sex, Baby, Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

9 User-Kommentare

Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 17:15 Uhr von hwa19
 
+4 | -14
 
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:02 Uhr von Vollpfosten_raus
 
+4 | -6
 
du musst wirklich etwas am Kopf haben
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:21 Uhr von Trallala2
 
+4 | -4
 
Junge, wieso zeigst du immer den Hitler? Erkläre mir das.
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:47 Uhr von Trallala2
 
+3 | -2
 
Zwei Minuspunkte für die Frage wieso er den Hitler mit einem kleinen Mädchen zeigt? Was für kranke Perverse treiben sich hier herum?
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:49 Uhr von krasuk
 
+2 | -2
 
genau und die erde ist ne scheibe..
immer der gleiche idot der solchen mist postet..
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 19:33 Uhr von JustMe27
 
+0 | -0
 