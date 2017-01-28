SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
AKTUELLSTE NEWS mehr...

MEHR NEWS

WEITERE NEWS
MEHR NEWS
Sex
MEHR NEWS
Baby
MEHR NEWS
Deutsche
MEHR NEWS
AKTIVITÄTEN    mehr...

28.01.17 17:15 Uhr
 1.001
 

Deutsche lieben Baby-Sex

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).


Videoplayer auf dieser Seite ausblenden
WebReporter: hwa19
Rubrik:   Freizeit
Schlagworte: Sex, Baby, Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Wales: Beschwerde wegen Essen - Küchenchef wirft Gast Chilipulver ins Gesicht
Gemüse und Scheren Sex-Attacke auf jungen Fußballer von Frauengang
"Republikaner" fordern Ehrenbürgerschaft für Donald Trump: Kallstadt lehnt ab

Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben

9 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 17:15 Uhr von hwa19
 
+4 | -14
 
 ANZEIGEN
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:02 Uhr von Vollpfosten_raus
 
+4 | -6
 
 ANZEIGEN
du musst wirklich etwas am Kopf haben
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:21 Uhr von Trallala2
 
+4 | -4
 
 ANZEIGEN
Junge, wieso zeigst du immer den Hitler? Erkläre mir das.
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:47 Uhr von Trallala2
 
+3 | -2
 
 ANZEIGEN
Zwei Minuspunkte für die Frage wieso er den Hitler mit einem kleinen Mädchen zeigt? Was für kranke Perverse treiben sich hier herum?
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 18:49 Uhr von krasuk
 
+2 | -2
 
 ANZEIGEN
genau und die erde ist ne scheibe..
immer der gleiche idot der solchen mist postet..
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 19:33 Uhr von JustMe27
 
+0 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
hwa, als Haberal warst du ja wenigstens noch teilweise lustig, aber was du hier von dir gibst, zeigt, dass du leider sehr, sehr krank bist. Bitte lass dir helfen.
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 19:53 Uhr von Ironmaster61
 
+1 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Ehrlich die Deutschen?
Hat man da die Türken Vergessen? Aus dem Internet:

Die türkische Tageszeitung «Millyet» veröffentlichte «eine Liste der Schande». Darin wurden die Regionen gelistet, die weltweit mit Google nach «child porn» suchen - es finden sich ausnahmslos türkische Städte auf den ersten fünf Rängen
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 20:23 Uhr von dr-snuggles
 
+0 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
krankhafter troll schreibt andauernd die gleichen kinderschändernews aus deutschland um von seiner eigenen perversen neigung zu kindern abzulenken. in seiner umgebung ist es höchstwahrscheinlich normal kleine mädchen zu heiraten und die schändung der kinder als richtig darzustellen. auch lässt es darauf schliessen, das sich diese geisteskranke person auch gerne an kleinen jungs aufgeilt wenn keine kleinen mädchen zur verfügung stehen. da die meisten leute aus seiner umgebung auch diesen perversen hirnschaden zu haben scheinen, ist davon auszugehen, das er sich keiner schuld bewusst ist, da er so etwas selber als kind erlebt hat und es jeden tag an jeder strassenecke seiner nachbarschaft zu sehen bekommt...

werde diesen text bei jeder dieser kranken news posten. bin mal gespannt ob er auch gelöscht wird, da ich nichts anderes schreibe als der autor. auch bin ich nicht mehr oder weniger beleidigend. der auto mit seinen X acounts beleidigt ununterbrochen jeden deutschen, und SN tut nichts dagegen.
Kommentar ansehen
28.01.2017 20:37 Uhr von hasennase
 
+0 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
hwa19 ist das autobiographisch ?

Refresh |<-- <-   1-9/9   -> -->|
Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben


Copyright ©1999-2017 ShortNews GmbH & Co. KG

Die News auf dieser Website werden eigenverantwortlich von Nutzern erstellt. Die Shortnews GmbH & Co. KG nimmt keinen redaktionellen Einfluss auf die Inhalte.

impressum | agb | archiv | usenet | zur mobilen Ansicht
SCHLIESSEN

Willst Du die Seite wirklich verlassen?


DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Solingen: Unbekannte lassen Löschfahrzeug der Feuerwehr mitgehen
Inzest-Deutsche: Sohn fi_ckt die eigene Mutter im Suff- Ihr Stöhnen reizte ihn,.
Inzest-Deutsche: Sohn fi_ckt die eigene Mutter im Suff- Ihr Stöhnen reizte ihn


...oder unseren und keine aktuellen News mehr verpassen?