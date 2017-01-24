SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
24.01.17 17:08 Uhr
 227
 

Wie Hitler und Fritzl: Deutsche stehen extrem auf Kindersex

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

WebReporter: Andrzej.t.19
Rubrik:   Freizeit
Schlagworte: Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

24.01.2017 17:09 Uhr von Andrzej.t.19
 
+2 | -1
 
warum bin ich nicht überrascht? lol
24.01.2017 17:39 Uhr von 99dimensions
 
+0 | -1
 
Meine Güte das nimmt ja fast schon Ausmaße wie in der Türkei an. Schrecklich!
24.01.2017 17:39 Uhr von Dusel
 
+0 | -1
 
Weil deine Eltern Geschwister sind!

