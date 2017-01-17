SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
AKTUELLSTE NEWS mehr...

MEHR NEWS

WEITERE NEWS
MEHR NEWS
Deutsche
MEHR NEWS
AKTIVITÄTEN    mehr...

17.01.17 18:04 Uhr
 1.388
 

Wie Hitler und Fritzl: Deutsche lieben Kindersex extrem - :)

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Europe and USA are leaders in diffusion and consumption of pedopornographic materials. Internet pedophiles are mainly European (approximately 60% of total on global basis) and this sad primate is dominated by Germany (17.6%)United Kingdom (6.5%), Italy (5%), France (4.8%) and Spain (2.3%).


Videoplayer auf dieser Seite ausblenden
WebReporter: htd19.A
Rubrik:   Brennpunkte
Schlagworte: Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Inzest-Deutsche: Sohn vergewaltigt Mutter im Suff- Ihr stöhnen machte ihn an...
Wie beim IS - Kinder erst von Neonazis vergewaltigt, dann an andere verkauft
Täter Deutsche: Wenige Wochen alter Junge zu Tode vergewaltigt

Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben

11 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:04 Uhr von htd19.A
 
+2 | -12
 
 ANZEIGEN
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:10 Uhr von SNnewsreader
 
+9 | -2
 
 ANZEIGEN
Kann mal einer diesem User aussperren der nur hassmail und hassposting schreibt
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:29 Uhr von mace_windu
 
+3 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Meldet ihn einfach beim Modi. Je mehr Beschwerden eingehen umso schneller ist er wieder weg.

[ nachträglich editiert von mace_windu ]
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:31 Uhr von architeutes
 
+2 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Gesperrt wird er morgen Vormittag , der Herr weiß wann er ungefährdet trollen kann bei SN.
Vielleicht leert er gerade die Mülleimer in der Redaktion.
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:36 Uhr von Salomon111
 
+3 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Immer wieder die gleiche veraltete und falsch übersetzte Meldung.
Zeigt doch nur wie verblödet manche Menschen sein können. Um sich dem verfassungsgericht anzuschließen, verblödet aber unbedeutend
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:53 Uhr von Humpelstilzchen
 
+0 | -1
 
 ANZEIGEN
Putzlapp Plemplemdar..., da ist er wieder, der Unkaputtbare.
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 18:54 Uhr von TransAm
 
+1 | -3
 
 ANZEIGEN
Alles "besorgte" Bürger die sich so etwas reinziehen. Da sind se alle gleich.
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 19:00 Uhr von 23Risiko
 
+7 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Einfach mal shortnews.de zur Verantwortung ziehen. Denn dieser Satz hier funktioniert leider nicht wirklich im Ernstfall:

Die News auf dieser Website werden eigenverantwortlich von Nutzern erstellt.
Die Shortnews GmbH & Co. KG nimmt keinen redaktionellen Einfluss auf die Inhalte.

Oh das müsst ihr aber! Es ist eure Plattform und ihr vertreibt diese Meldungen und streicht sogar Geld ein.

[ nachträglich editiert von 23Risiko ]
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 19:31 Uhr von pervagor
 
+2 | -1
 
 ANZEIGEN
Dieser "Reporter" , der unter ständig neuen Namen
immer wieder den gleichen MIST zum Besten gibt, ist eigentlich ein Fall für den Arzt.
Deshalb sollte man seinen Schwachsinn ignorieren.
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 20:11 Uhr von Varanger
 
+1 | -0
 
 ANZEIGEN
Mach dich selbst tot du arschgeborenes Mistkind....
Kommentar ansehen
17.01.2017 20:47 Uhr von Vollpfosten_raus
 
+0 | -1
 
 ANZEIGEN
und schon wieder dieser polnische impotente Troll - der immer wieder versucht seine eigene Schwester oder Schweine zu ficken


erneut Strafanzeige bei der Bundesstaatsanwaltschaft erstattet

Refresh |<-- <-   1-11/11   -> -->|
Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben


Copyright ©1999-2017 ShortNews GmbH & Co. KG

Die News auf dieser Website werden eigenverantwortlich von Nutzern erstellt. Die Shortnews GmbH & Co. KG nimmt keinen redaktionellen Einfluss auf die Inhalte.

impressum | agb | archiv | usenet | zur mobilen Ansicht
SCHLIESSEN

Willst Du die Seite wirklich verlassen?


DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Inzest-Deutsche: Sohn vergewaltigt Mutter im Suff- Ihr stöhnen machte ihn an...
Wie beim IS - Kinder erst von Neonazis vergewaltigt, dann an andere verkauft
Täter Deutsche: Wenige Wochen alter Junge zu Tode vergewaltigt


...oder unseren und keine aktuellen News mehr verpassen?