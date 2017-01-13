Wie Hitler und Fritzl: Deutsche lieben Kindersex ganz besonders :)
Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.
Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).
Europe and USA are leaders in diffusion and consumption of pedopornographic materials. Internet pedophiles are mainly European (approximately 60% of total on global basis) and this sad primate is dominated by Germany (17.6%)United Kingdom (6.5%), Italy (5%), France (4.8%) and Spain (2.3%).
