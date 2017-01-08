SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
Heiss diskutiert mehr...
MEHR NEWS
WEITERE NEWS
MEHR NEWS
AKTIVITÄTEN    mehr...

08.01.17 21:08 Uhr
 119
 

Deutschland: Deutsche lieben Sex mit kleinen Kindern

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Europe and USA are leaders in diffusion and consumption of pedopornographic materials. Internet pedophiles are mainly European (approximately 60% of total on global basis) and this sad primate is dominated by Germany (17.6%)United Kingdom (6.5%), Italy (5%), France (4.8%) and Spain (2.3%).


Videoplayer auf dieser Seite ausblenden
WebReporter: juzu.A
Rubrik:   Entertainment
Schlagworte: Deutschland, Sex, Deutsche
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

Jetzt Deinen
Kommentar abgeben!

DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Puppe in der Jury von DSDS?
"Die Simpsons" beim Auftakt der neuen Staffel mit Doppelfolge
Es wird ein Reboot der Serie "Charmed" geben

Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben

2 User-Kommentare Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
08.01.2017 21:10 Uhr von juzu.A
 
+1 | -2
 
 ANZEIGEN
daran sieht man, warum manche rechte hier voller hass und frust unterwegs sind. :)
Kommentar ansehen
08.01.2017 21:16 Uhr von Per_Ventum
 
+1 | -1
 
 ANZEIGEN
Dann halte ihnen nicht immer den Spiegel vor, das mögen die Deutschen nicht, das macht sie rasend

Refresh |<-- <-   1-2/2   -> -->|
Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben


Copyright ©1999-2017 ShortNews GmbH & Co. KG

Die News auf dieser Website werden eigenverantwortlich von Nutzern erstellt. Die Shortnews GmbH & Co. KG nimmt keinen redaktionellen Einfluss auf die Inhalte.

impressum | agb | archiv | usenet | zur mobilen Ansicht
SCHLIESSEN

Willst Du die Seite wirklich verlassen?


DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Duisburg: Polizei erschießt Mann nach Messerangriff
Innere Sicherheit: Justizminister Heiko Maas fordert Fußfessel für Gefährder
Inzest-Deutsche: Sohn vergewaltigt Mutter im Suff- Ihr Stöhnen machte ihn an..


...oder unseren und keine aktuellen News mehr verpassen?