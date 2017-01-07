SOCIAL MEDIA      RSS      NEWSLETTER      MOBILE      NEWSTICKER
AKTUELLSTE NEWS mehr...

MEHR NEWS

WEITERE NEWS
MEHR NEWS
AKTIVITÄTEN    mehr...

07.01.17 17:12 Uhr
 376
 

Schock!: Deutsche konsumieren weltweit am meisten Kinderpornos..,

 

Ich bin schockiert. Einer international anerkannten Hilfsorganisation zufolge konsumieren die Deutschen im Internet die meisten Kinderpornos. Bei diesem Thema scheint Deutschland Weltmeister zu sein. Traurig und unfassbar.

Most of these sites are hosted in Europe, United States and Russia. Germany is the country with the highest concentration of hosted pedopornographic websites (19,488) followed by Netherlands (10,277), United States (8,411) and Russian Federation (7,118).

Europe and USA are leaders in diffusion and consumption of pedopornographic materials. Internet pedophiles are mainly European (approximately 60% of total on global basis) and this sad primate is dominated by Germany (17.6%)United Kingdom (6.5%), Italy (5%), France (4.8%) and Spain (2.3%).


Videoplayer auf dieser Seite ausblenden
WebReporter: 19.ag
Rubrik:   Politik
Schlagworte: Deutsche, Schock, weltweit
Quelle: seltar.soup.io

DAS KÖNNTE DICH AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Inzest-Deutsche: Die eigene Mutter vergewaltigt - Ihr stöhnen reizte ihn
Deutschland: Deutsche zeugten für sexuellen Missbrauch ein Baby..-
Deutsche: Baby 19 Tage alt - Vom Vater zu Tode vergewaltigt (Wilde)

Diese News zu meinen Favoriten hinzufügen Beitrag abgeben

1 User-Kommentar Alle Kommentare öffnen

Kommentar ansehen
07.01.2017 18:03 Uhr von ICHau